GLENS FALLS – Mary P. Dunham, 85, of Gage Avenue, went to dwell in the House of the Lord on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Helen and Norbert Gallagher.

She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School located in Troy and worked for WSWHWE BOCES as a teacher assistant for 20 years and a volunteer with the Senior Companion Program.

Mary was a communicant of St. Therese Chapel in Gansevoort for many years and St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls for more than ten years.

Mary’s biggest enjoyment in life was her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Moreau Community Center in the town of Moreau and took pleasure in going on many of their trips. Mary also liked garage sales, horse racing, figure skating, the Opera and the ballet.

Besides her parents and several brothers and sisters, she was predeceased by a beloved daughter, Tina, who passed away on May 23, 1973 and her husband, Robert Dunham.