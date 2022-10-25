MY HAPPY LIFE

BOLTON LANDING/JUPITER, FL — Mary (Olmstead) Muratori, resident of Bolton Landing, NY and Jupiter, FL, passed peacefully surrounded by her adoring family expressing gratitude for her halcyon life.

Daughter of Phillip Dewey Olmstead of Colton, NY and Irene Marie Horan of Scranton, IA, sister to Marine Joseph Harold Olmstead, killed in active duty at Solomon Island, and John William Olmstead.

Mary attended Coe College and graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Des Moines, IA. Mary’s nursing career included positions at Stanford University Hospital, Palo Alto, CA, Cedars-Sinai LA, CA, St. Joseph Hospital, Houston, TX, St. Vincent’s, NYC. Among her most memorable nursing events were during her cadet nursing in WW2 and aiding the victims of the Texas City disaster where a French tanker exploded in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 500 people.

After three months of courtship, Mary married Dr. Anthony Alexander Muratori, Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1950 and produced a loving and fabulous family whom she attributed to her long happy life.

Mary is survived by her children: Valerie Ann and husband William Sullivan, Marie Antoinette and husband Bennett Levit, Anthony Jon and wife Jill Barvoets, Margaret Gina and husband Craig DuMond and Michael Olmstead and wife Jill Needham; nine grandchildren: Brett and wife Corri, Amanda and AJ Sullivan, Tate Muratori-Levit, Garth and wife Chelsea and Samantha Muratori, Alec and wife Katrina DuMond, Malerie and Colton Muratori; five great-grandchildren: Jack James Sullivan, Grace Layne Sullivan, Beau William Sullivan, Weston Ansel DuMond, Bennett Kingston DuMond.

Always game for a competitive tennis match, cribbage match or convivial dinner party. Mary had great curiosity and creative imagination. Decorating her home with hanging ashtrays and fashioning dangling Ping-Pong balls into earrings in the 1960’s to mastering Ghawazzi Raqs Baladi to surprise her husband on their 25th anniversary.

Upon retiring her cherished tennis racquet (first handed to her by her coach Welby Van Horn) she picked up the paintbrush after a long hiatus from her earlier instructions by Weber Furlong. Some of her most cherished projects and activities include the following:

President, Kiwanis Wives

President, Alter Rosary Society

Director, Bolton Landing Tennis Open

Eucharist minister, St. Cecilia Church

Nurse organizer, Red Cross Bloodmobile

Manager, NYC Theatre Tour Group

Fashion show producer for local philanthropic organizations

Group founder, Glens Falls Tennis and Swim Club

Legends of Tennis award recipient

Hyde museum docent

Harvard nurses health study

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saratoga Bridges, The Hyde Collection museum, or the Bolton Landing Free Library.

Life is not permanent and neither is death.

Friends may call on Mary’s family from 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 28, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 7 Goodman Ave., Bolton Landing, NY. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia’s Cemetery, Warrensburg, NY.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.