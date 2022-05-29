QUEENSBURY — Mary (Muir) MacNaughton, 92, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center in Albany.

Mary was born in Morristown, NJ, she was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Raup) Muir. She attended school in New York City. Before marriage, Mary worked in the Sales Department at the National Broadcasting Company and as a secretary to the dean of Auburn Seminary at Union Theological Seminary in Manhattan.

On June 30, 1953, Mary married the love of her life, the Reverend James MacNaughton, in the James Chapel at the Union Theological Seminary in New York. They were married for 56 years until the Reverend James’s passing in 2010.

During her lifetime, Mary was a Sunday school teacher for 30 years in Presbyterian Churches in Waterville, NY, Brigantine, NJ, and Middletown, NY. Aside from membership in the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, Mary was also ordained as an Elder, served on the Session, the Congregational Life Committee, and was a Moderator of Presbyterian Women. Mary was also a volunteer for the Glens Falls Hospital Guild for many years.

Mom was passionate about justice and opportunity for all people. Sometimes that passion got her in trouble, falling on the side of equal housing and school opportunities for the children of migrant farm workers. Throughout it all, she kept a smile on her face. Mary always radiated a positivity throughout her life — allowing her children to find their own path while encouraging them to learn and grow from those explorations. Mary was also a passionate cat lover and an avid mystery novel reader.

In addition to her parents, and husband, she was predeceased by beloved sister, Barbara Muir DeCoster and her brother in-law, George DeCoster.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Elisabeth MacNaughton, Christine MacNaughton, James MacNaughton and his wife, Maureen; her grandchildren: Christopher MacNaughton, Brittany Ruffing, Lance MacNaughton, Ewan MacNaughton, and Braedon MacNaughton; step-grandchildren: Kristen, Joseph, William Ruffing; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Mary’s request, there will be no calling hours.

Internment at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury, NY, will be held at the families convenience on Thursday, June 2, 11 a.m.

Memorial donations in Mary’s name can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, 8 W. Notre Dame St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.