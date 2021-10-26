Dec. 28, 1953—Oct. 24, 2021
CAMBRIDGE — Mary (MacDonald) Lennon, 67, went to be with her lord and savior Jesus Christ, on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at St. Peter’s Hospital.
She was born in Beacon, NY, on December 28, 1953, to the late Raymond and Helen (Butor) MacDonald.
Mary and her late husband Robert “Bob” Lennon III operated CatsPaw Stables in the Town of Cambridge, where they raised and bred thoroughbred horses. Mary worked as a Registered Nurse for the NYS Department of Health for many years. Mary loved animals and was always willing to help anyone in need. She loved attending concerts and events at SPAC in Saratoga Springs.
Survivors include several cousins; nieces; nephews; and her brother and sister-in-law Kevin and Kim Lennon.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Greenwich, NY, 12834.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.