Mary (MacDonald) Lennon

Dec. 28, 1953—Oct. 24, 2021

CAMBRIDGE — Mary (MacDonald) Lennon, 67, went to be with her lord and savior Jesus Christ, on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at St. Peter’s Hospital.

She was born in Beacon, NY, on December 28, 1953, to the late Raymond and Helen (Butor) MacDonald.

Mary and her late husband Robert “Bob” Lennon III operated CatsPaw Stables in the Town of Cambridge, where they raised and bred thoroughbred horses. Mary worked as a Registered Nurse for the NYS Department of Health for many years. Mary loved animals and was always willing to help anyone in need. She loved attending concerts and events at SPAC in Saratoga Springs.

Survivors include several cousins; nieces; nephews; and her brother and sister-in-law Kevin and Kim Lennon.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

