Mary M. Evans

Dec. 7, 1940 - July 12, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Mary M. Evans, 82, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, following a brief illness.

Born Dec. 7, 1940, in Hudson Falls, Mary was the daughter of the late Robert and Miza (Harrington) Hoag.

On July 15, 1961, Mary married Walter R. Evans at St. Mary's Church in Hudson Falls.

Throughout her life, Mary held various jobs, but her most important role was wife and mother.

Mary's hobbies included crocheting and collecting hummels. She could be frequently found at any casino trying her hand at the slot machines. Mary enjoyed playing bingo and scratch-off tickets. She will be remembered as a very tenacious, kind, and an independent woman. Mary cherished her time spent with her family during Christmas and other family gatherings. She especially loved to cook for her family.

In addition to her parents, Mary is predeceased by her daughter, Kathleen Fenton; her siblings: Miza Barnes, Kathleen Andrews, Florence Perry and Marvin Hoag.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Walter R. Evans; her children: Marc Evans, Mary Maynard-Fenton and her significant other, Wayne Marviglio, Peggy Lindsey and her husband, Peter, Patricia Evans-Rodriguez and her husband, Jason; her grandchildren: Raymond, Walter, Terrance, and Shane Maynard, Heather Mattison, Caleb and Aiden Rodriguez; her five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Monday, July 17, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 1:15 p.m. at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls.

Rite of Committal will follow the mass at St. Paul's Cemetery on Vaughn Road in the town of Kingsbury.

Donations in Mary's name may be made to the Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at 43 Scotland Ave. MC-119, Albany, NY, 12208; or to Boys Town, PO Box 8000, Boys Town, NE, 68010.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.