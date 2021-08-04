Jan. 26, 1935—Aug. 1, 2021
FORT EDWARD — Mary Lu (Kirk) Conlee, 86, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.
Born on January 26, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Lucille (Morehouse) Kirk.
On May 8, 1953, Mary Lu married the love of her life, Ralph Conlee, in Saratoga. They spent 62 years together until his passing in 2015.
Mary Lu babysat and cared for many children throughout her life in the Town of Gansevoort. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her passion and meant everything in the world to her. She was the heart and soul of the family and touched the hearts of anyone who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church. Some of her favorite things to do was square dancing and listening to country music with her husband Ralph, going to bingo nights, and of course having friends and family over for card nights and hosting spaghetti dinners. In her later years, she enjoyed playing bingo at Fort Hudson Nursing Home among the lovely staff and residents.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Lu was predeceased by her granddaughter, Amanda L. Conlee, and her great-grandson, A.J. Louge.
Left to cherish her memory include her children: Rick Conlee and his wife, Lorrie, Russ Conlee and his wife, Lisa, Leon Conlee, Nancy Duckett and her husband, Forest, Scott Conlee and his wife, Lynn, Tammy Pratt and her husband, Lawrence; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; her siblings: Lester Kirk and his wife, Jackie, Faye Mountain and her husband, Dennis; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mary Lu created an extended family at the lovely nursing home “Fort Hudson.” Her physical therapist Patty brought so much joy and laughter throughout her years there along with many other staff members. She also met some great friends along the way including her pre-deceased roommate Alberta and all of her dining/bingo companions.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 155 Ballard Rd., Gansevoort, NY 12831. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Mary Lu’s memory can be made to the Activity Program at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828, or Trinity United Methodist Church, 155 Ballard Rd, Gansevoort, NY 12831.
To view Mary Lu’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
