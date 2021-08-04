Jan. 26, 1935—Aug. 1, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Mary Lu (Kirk) Conlee, 86, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Born on January 26, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Lucille (Morehouse) Kirk.

On May 8, 1953, Mary Lu married the love of her life, Ralph Conlee, in Saratoga. They spent 62 years together until his passing in 2015.

Mary Lu babysat and cared for many children throughout her life in the Town of Gansevoort. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her passion and meant everything in the world to her. She was the heart and soul of the family and touched the hearts of anyone who knew her. She will be greatly missed.

She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church. Some of her favorite things to do was square dancing and listening to country music with her husband Ralph, going to bingo nights, and of course having friends and family over for card nights and hosting spaghetti dinners. In her later years, she enjoyed playing bingo at Fort Hudson Nursing Home among the lovely staff and residents.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Lu was predeceased by her granddaughter, Amanda L. Conlee, and her great-grandson, A.J. Louge.