Mary Louise Usher
April 30, 1956 - Aug. 26, 2023
BLANDON - Mary Louise Usher, 67, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2023, in her Blandon home after a courageous battle with cancer.
The daughter of Genevieve "Jean" (Bryan) Stein and the late Robert Stein, Mary grew up in Glens Falls, NY surrounded by loving family and friends. She graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1974.
She went on to earn an associate degree in Chemistry from the State University of NY, Cobleskill in 1976. Mary continued her education at Gwinnett Technical Institute, completing another associate degree in Interior Design in 1995.
Her passions included creating pottery, home design, gardening, and sharing her love of crafting with her granddaughter, Madelyn.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Kristin Lord (Matthew); and granddaughter, Madelyn Lord of Bernville, PA; her mother, Genevieve Stein; brothers: Christopher and Robert Stein; and sister, Diane Aiken (Todd), all of Glens Falls, NY. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Stein, and granddaughters: Mackenzie and Sydney Lord.
The family would especially like to thank the physicians and staff of Reading Hospital Internal Medicine and Radiation/Oncology Departments for their personal and compassionate care.
A Celebration of Life in honor of Mary will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Berks Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508.
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.