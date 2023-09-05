Mary Louise Usher

April 30, 1956 - Aug. 26, 2023

BLANDON - Mary Louise Usher, 67, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2023, in her Blandon home after a courageous battle with cancer.

The daughter of Genevieve "Jean" (Bryan) Stein and the late Robert Stein, Mary grew up in Glens Falls, NY surrounded by loving family and friends. She graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1974.

She went on to earn an associate degree in Chemistry from the State University of NY, Cobleskill in 1976. Mary continued her education at Gwinnett Technical Institute, completing another associate degree in Interior Design in 1995.

Her passions included creating pottery, home design, gardening, and sharing her love of crafting with her granddaughter, Madelyn.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Kristin Lord (Matthew); and granddaughter, Madelyn Lord of Bernville, PA; her mother, Genevieve Stein; brothers: Christopher and Robert Stein; and sister, Diane Aiken (Todd), all of Glens Falls, NY. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Stein, and granddaughters: Mackenzie and Sydney Lord.

The family would especially like to thank the physicians and staff of Reading Hospital Internal Medicine and Radiation/Oncology Departments for their personal and compassionate care.

A Celebration of Life in honor of Mary will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Berks Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.