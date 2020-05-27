Mary Louise King

Left to cherish her memory include her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Cathy King, of Malta; her daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Mark Ripley, of Queensbury; her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Pat Breen, of South Glens Falls and her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Laura King, of Moreau; her cherished grandchildren, Brady King, Cassidy King, Katelyn Ripley, Amanda Ripley, Haley Breen, and Hannah Breen; her sister-in-law, Eleanor Strode, of Brookfield, Vermont, and her brother-in-law, Michael King, of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and several nieces and nephews.

At this time funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the public at St. Mary’s Church to be announced at a later date and time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Louise’s memory to The C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital or St. Mary’s Food Pantry, 61 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Gaiotti-Grubbs and the entire staff at the C. R. Wood Cancer Center, as well as High Peaks Hospice for all the care and compassion they gave Mary Louise and her family.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.