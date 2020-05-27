July 18, 1936 — May 25, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Mary Louise King of Glens Falls passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020. She was 83 years old.
Born in Glens Falls on July 18, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Ethel Fiore. Mary Louise graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1955. After high school, Mary Louise worked for the GF Insurance Company as a key punch operator. Mary Louise later took a break from the work force and stayed home to raise her four children. In 1989, she went to work for Price Chopper on Cooper Street and retired in 2007.
Mary Louise married Emory “Bud” King on May 21, 1961. They were happily married for 35 years and raised their four children together in Glens Falls. Bud passed away on January 15, 1997.
Mary Louise enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mary Louise loved to read, work puzzles, and play games. She enjoyed watching all her grandchildren play sports and was the best scorekeeper around. Mary Louise was a longtime communicant of St. Mary’s Parish, Glens Falls and her faith was important to her.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Eleanor Brunelle and Dolores Annesty; her brothers, Herman Fiore Jr. and Robert Fiore; her sister-in-law, Marilyn Fiore and her brother-in-laws, Talmond Brunelle and George Annesty.
Left to cherish her memory include her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Cathy King, of Malta; her daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Mark Ripley, of Queensbury; her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Pat Breen, of South Glens Falls and her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Laura King, of Moreau; her cherished grandchildren, Brady King, Cassidy King, Katelyn Ripley, Amanda Ripley, Haley Breen, and Hannah Breen; her sister-in-law, Eleanor Strode, of Brookfield, Vermont, and her brother-in-law, Michael King, of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and several nieces and nephews.
At this time funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the public at St. Mary’s Church to be announced at a later date and time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Louise’s memory to The C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital or St. Mary’s Food Pantry, 61 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Gaiotti-Grubbs and the entire staff at the C. R. Wood Cancer Center, as well as High Peaks Hospice for all the care and compassion they gave Mary Louise and her family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
