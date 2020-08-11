Feb. 24, 1944 — Aug. 4, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Mary-Lou Winchip, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
She was born to Chester and Thelma (Penor) Jarvis on Feb. 24, 1944.
She is survived by her sister, Joyce Frascarella and her brother, C. John Jarvis, Sr. Mary-Lou is also survived by her children: Teri-Jo (Rick) Rogge; Kim-Marie Winchip (Joe Duprey), Robert Scott Winchip, Sr., and Brian Winchip (fiancée, Debbie Combs); her grandchildren, Brittany (JP) Quintal, Brandon Winchip, Jennifer Winchip and Sean Frey (and their children, Olivia and Alexandria), Robert Scott Winchip, Jr. (his children, Kailyn and Kiera), Heather Winchip, Marica Winchip (Miles) Jordan, and Kyle Brian Winchip; several nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as her beloved cat, Rizzo.
Mary-Lou was her family’s No. 1 fan. You could easily spot her on the sideline of any event her family was a part of; from the softball field, field hockey field, wrestling mat or the sideline of a parade watching her family and being so proud. Mary-Lou lived her life with passion, she loved hard and wasn’t afraid to remind you when she thought you stepped out of line.
A passion of Mary-Lou was getting to know people and welcoming them into her life. For many years she served as the breakfast server at Queensbury School. She then went on to be a school bus driver for the disabled for many years. When she retired from Queensbury School, Mary-Lou went on to become a trolly driver to and from Glens Falls to Lake George, for Glens Falls Transit. She just loved driving and meeting people.
Mary-Lou was a huge part of the Queensbury Mat fans. She was always counted on to be at the cash register helping out how ever she could. Watching her son, Bobby, coach wrestling was one of her absolute favorite things to do. She had such pride in watching and cheering for her grandson, Brandon, wrestling for many years. For Mary-Lou to see her family do what they loved was all she needed in life. She knew that she had raised her family to peruse things that light their hearts on fire. We are so grateful for that.
Mary-Lou loved creating. She was an avid painter, ceramics teacher and square dancer. At one time she even had an entire ceramic studio in her basement. She loved sharing her passion with others and gifting out her creations to loved ones. She also had a love for energy healing and numerology that she passed on to her oldest granddaughter, Brittany. She also had a flare for cute hair colors. Mary-Lou often had her granddaughter, Heather, cut and color her hair into a nice pastel pink or purple.
Mary-Lou was always up for an adventure. She loved being outside with her sleeves rolled up and her sandals off, hopefully with her toes in the sand. She loved going down to North Carolina for extended trips to spend time with her daughter, Teri, and her son, Brian. She was always down for a ride in her daughter, Kim’s, Jeep Wrangler which often ended with a call to Joe to be towed out because they got stuck.
Family first was how Mary-Lou lived her life. Everything she did was for her family. That mentality was passed on to all generations. Any family gathering almost always had some sort of game or competition involved. When you get one Winchip you get them all!
Mary-Lou will be missed by all that she touched.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to Queensbury Mat Fans, 4 Kendrick Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury. A memorial celebration will be held the following day, at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Patti Girard officiating.
The family will hold a private burial following the service at Pine View Cemetery.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
