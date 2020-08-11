Mary-Lou Winchip

Mary-Lou was a huge part of the Queensbury Mat fans. She was always counted on to be at the cash register helping out how ever she could. Watching her son, Bobby, coach wrestling was one of her absolute favorite things to do. She had such pride in watching and cheering for her grandson, Brandon, wrestling for many years. For Mary-Lou to see her family do what they loved was all she needed in life. She knew that she had raised her family to peruse things that light their hearts on fire. We are so grateful for that.

Mary-Lou loved creating. She was an avid painter, ceramics teacher and square dancer. At one time she even had an entire ceramic studio in her basement. She loved sharing her passion with others and gifting out her creations to loved ones. She also had a love for energy healing and numerology that she passed on to her oldest granddaughter, Brittany. She also had a flare for cute hair colors. Mary-Lou often had her granddaughter, Heather, cut and color her hair into a nice pastel pink or purple.