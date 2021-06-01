Sept. 1, 1928—May 28, 2021

EASTON — Peacefully and surrounded by her family, Mary Lou Whelden Schafer passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the age of 92. Mary Lou was a lifelong resident of Easton, NY until a long-term illness afflicted her everyday life, and she moved to live with her daughter and son-in-law in Carlisle, NY.

Born on September 1, 1928, Mary Lou was the daughter of Marshall Francis Whelden Sr. and Bessie Stewart of Easton, NY, where she grew up with her brother, Marshall Jr., at the Elm View family farm. Mary Lou attended grade school at the one room schoolhouse in Jackson, NY, and then graduated from Greenwich High School in 1946. After high school, she attended Cosmetology and Hairdressing School in Camden, NJ, where she graduated from and received her Hairdressing license in 1947.

She married the love of her life, the late Frederick “Freddie” P. Schafer III on October 4, 1947. Freddie and Mary Lou bought their own farm in Easton where they lived together for 63 years and raised 8 children. Mary Lou’s life revolved around her family, and although there were many, she was able to create and maintain special bonds with each any every one of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.