Dec. 11, 1941—July 27, 2023

CORINTH — Mary Lou Montena, 81, of Oak St., passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 27, 2023 at her home.

Born on Dec. 11, 1941 in Newton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Gannon) Cummings.

Mary Lou graduated from Corinth High School.

She was employed for a few years as a teacher’s aide at Corinth Central School and then worked for many years as the Manager of the Corinth Newsroom. She then worked for a few years at the Corinth Mobil until her retirement.

Mary Lou enjoyed puzzles, reading, NASCAR, and she loved her cat, ZuZu. She also enjoyed visiting with her family and friends and enjoyed her time spent with her nephew, Tim Montena, Jr. and always looked forward to her visits with her grandson, Ethan.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by three siblings: Carol Plummer, Tucker Cummings, and Billy Cummings.

Survivors include her loving sons: George Montena III (Stacy Morris) of Corinth, and Aaron Montena (Barbara Ann) of Saratoga Springs; one grandson, Ethan Montena of Ballston Spa; three siblings: Bobby Cummings (Sue) of Fort Edward, Jimmy Cummings of Fort Edward, and Diane Stutes (George) of South Glens Falls; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at Maplewood Cemetery, Rt. 9N, Corinth.

The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.