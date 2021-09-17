March 3, 1950—Sept. 15, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Mary-Lou “Meme” Catalfamo, 71, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully, at her home, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Born on March 3, 1950 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Mary (Maloney) Byers.

Mary-Lou was a 1969 graduate of Glens Falls High School. Two weeks following her graduation, on July 12, 1969, she married the love of her life, Nicholas Catalfamo, Sr.

Mary-Lou had a busy life with her family at the center. While working for CWI, she was a full-time mom and a Den Mother for her sons, Pack 56 Cub Scout. After her retirement, Mary-Lou devoted her time to her family and the many children she took under her wing. For several years, one could hear the laughter of children running through her home. Mary-Lou also enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband, Nicholas, and bowling in leagues, where she made many friends. Mary-Lou loved holiday parties and the fun filled get togethers with her family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her infant daughter, Susan Catalfamo, her grandchildren Alex and Alexis, her brother, Arthur Byers and her sisters, Noele Harvey, Judith Thomas and Colleen Turner.