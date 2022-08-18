Dec. 19, 1944—Aug. 17, 2022

ALBANY — Mary Lou McWhorter, 77, died on Aug. 17, 2022 at Evergreen Commons Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in East Greenbush after a brief illness. Born in Glens Falls on Dec. 19, 1944, her parents were the late Marjory (Williamson) McWhorter and James Laurence McWhorter. She was raised and grew up in Argyle, a member of “The McWhorter Gang,” also known as “The Little Rascals.”

Mary graduated from Argyle Central School in 1963 with a Regents degree and from Albany Business College (now Bryant & Stratton) in 1965 with an associate’s degree with honors in accounting/data processing/business administration.

She worked for the State of New York for 36 years at State Police, Mental Hygiene, Drug Abuse Commission, Social Services and Division of Parole Board, retiring in 2001.

Her life was very active and busy, filled with many activities and club memberships such as: Albany Ski Club, Out of Control Ski Club (47 years), Albany Rods & Kustoms (34 years), Chrommettes of America Women’s Car Club, and Ciccotti Family Recreation Center.

She was a longtime member of Argyle United Presbyterian Church and in her much younger years, a member of Argyle Riding Club and Argyle 4-H Club. Currently, she was a member of VFW Colonie Post 8692 Auxiliary, serving as Conductress.

Almost every morning she would go to her local Stewart’s for coffee and conversation and scratch-offs with her friends. She also loved going to Saratoga Casino and Raceway, Rivers Casino, and Turning Stone to pass the time, and quite often would win a little as well.

Through the years, she always enjoyed attending sports games to watch her relatives play and was their biggest fan. She was an avid supporter of Albany State Girls and Boys Basketball, attending their home games regularly.

Very athletic her whole life, she enjoyed skiing, bowling, softball, basketball, ice skating and golf. Many ski trips were taken to Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, the Northeastern United States and Mount Tremblant in Canada.

During the summer months she could be found at car cruises and shows almost anywhere with her 1969 red Ford Fairlane 500 Convertible or 1972 white Spirit of America Ford Mustang Sedan. Quite a collection of awards and trophies were collected. For over 30 years she worked and played at The Adirondack Nationals Car Show in Lake George, missing only a couple of years.

Before and after her retirement, she kept quite busy with volunteer work for the State of New York, County of Albany, City of Albany, Town of Colonie and Village of Colonie as well as for the Albany Tulip Festival, Alive At Five, and Capital Holiday Lights, which were some of her favorites.

Very family-oriented, she often traveled out west with some of her siblings to attend Black Family Reunions in Nevada and locally attended the annual Williamson Family Picnics, rarely missing one.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers as youngsters, Roland McWhorter and David McWhorter, her sister, Lois Kilmer, her brothers, Bruce McWhorter and Kenneth Thomas McWhorter, brother-in-law, Maurice Kilmer, sisters-in-law, Shirley McWhorter, Suzanne McWhorter, Sandra McWhorter, Faith McWhorter and Edna McWhorter, and her beloved cats, Mac Kitty and Patches.

Survivors include her siblings: Dr. Earl J. McWhorter, John McWhorter, Donald (Judy) McWhorter, Gordon (Elizabeth) McWhorter, Paul McWhorter, Duane McWhorter and Dorothy (Gary) Sherman. She also leaves behind many special nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and great-nephews, and a few great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; as well as cousins and friends; plus Missy and Lucy, her cats.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at the funeral home with Rev. Janet Vincent of the Bacon Hill Reformed Church officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.

Her family wishes to sincerely thank all the doctors and nurses and staff at both St. Peter’s Hospital and Evergreen Commons Rehabilitation & Nursing Center for their care and compassion. A very special thank you goes to long-time friends, Vickie Parker and Barbara Davis, for their friendship and help and support to Mary through the years.

Donations would be greatly appreciated and much needed by American Heart Association, American Cancer Society and JA Barkley Hose Company.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.