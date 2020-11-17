Mary Lou Crockett Turner

Jan. 29, 1934—Nov. 13, 2020

NORTH GRANVILLE—Mary Lou Pruitt Crockett Turner, 86, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on November 13, 2020.

Mary Lou was born on Tangier Island, VA, January 29, 1934. She was the daughter of Stanley Pruitt (commercial Fisherman) and Nellie Parks Pruitt (seamstress).

Mary Lou was raised on Tangier Island along with her two sisters Iris and Emily Pruitt. She graduated from Tangier Combined School as the valedictorian of the class of 1952. She attended Prairie Bible Institute and Columbia Bible College from which she graduated Magna Cum Laude (1957).

She married her college sweetheart, Joshua Landon Crockett (also born and raised on Tangier Island)in 1958. Together they served with Village Missions in Nebraska (on the South Dakota border serving the Sioux), where their first two children were born Joshua David and Emily Marie Crockett. The family moved to Idaho (on the Washington border where they served the Nez Perce) where their third child Hannah Renee Crockett was added to the family. They served in Belgrade, ME before moving to Granville, NY in 1968, where they set down roots.

But no matter where they lived their hearts never left the small island in the Chesapeake Bay.