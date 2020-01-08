April 7, 1934 — Jan. 6, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Mary Lou Creath, 85, a resident of Queensbury passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.
She was born on April 7, 1934 in Albany, and was the daughter of the late Nicholas Francis and Mary Elizabeth (Kelly) Denn.
Mary Lou enjoyed gardening, traveling with her husband and spending time with her family.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Glenn; one brother, Robert Denn; and one sister, Agnes Bradfield.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her four daughters, Judith and Andrew DiMartino, and their children, Matthew (Dana), Andrew (Kelly) and Joseph; Deborah and Brian Blackwood and their children, Kevin and Brian (Hannah); Carolyn and Paul Brukardt and their children, Hannah and Oliver (Simone); Cynthia and Daniel Vachon, and their children, Kimberly, Nicholas and Julie; and her great-grandchildren, Liliana and Luca Dimartino, Patrick Blackwood and Jonathan Vachon and cousin Jean Flacke.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, Aviation Road, Queensbury.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
There are no calling hours scheduled.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family, by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.