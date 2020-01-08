April 7, 1934 — Jan. 6, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Mary Lou Creath, 85, a resident of Queensbury passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

She was born on April 7, 1934 in Albany, and was the daughter of the late Nicholas Francis and Mary Elizabeth (Kelly) Denn.

Mary Lou enjoyed gardening, traveling with her husband and spending time with her family.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Glenn; one brother, Robert Denn; and one sister, Agnes Bradfield.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors include her four daughters, Judith and Andrew DiMartino, and their children, Matthew (Dana), Andrew (Kelly) and Joseph; Deborah and Brian Blackwood and their children, Kevin and Brian (Hannah); Carolyn and Paul Brukardt and their children, Hannah and Oliver (Simone); Cynthia and Daniel Vachon, and their children, Kimberly, Nicholas and Julie; and her great-grandchildren, Liliana and Luca Dimartino, Patrick Blackwood and Jonathan Vachon and cousin Jean Flacke.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, Aviation Road, Queensbury.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.