Jan. 15, 1944—July 12, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Mary Lou (Cramer) Hunter, 78, of Glens Falls went into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, after a valiant fight with dementia. Dementia could not take away her love of her husband, daughter, son, and grandkids.

She was born Jan. 15, 1944, in Northville, NY. She was the youngest daughter of Marvin and Evelyn Cramer and after being welcomed by Jesus she would have been greeted by her parents after many years apart. What a reunion!

Mary Lou graduated from United Wesleyan College in Allentown, PA with an associate’s degree in arts and she was a member of the Chapel Choir, played trumpet in a traveling college trio and served as secretary to Rev. Edwin Wallace, college director of public relations. She worked as a secretary for an optometrist for many years. But the title that she was most proud of and treasured was pastor’s wife and stay at home Mom. She faithfully served the Lord at her husband’s church as choir director, pianist, Sunday School teacher and making their home a place of comfort and solace.

Besides her loving parents, Mary Lou was predeceased by her sister Ruth Romich and her mother and father-in-law Arthur and Reta Hunter.

She met the love of her life Jonathan Hunter at college, and they cherished 54 years of undying love for each other. They were married on Aug. 12, 1967, and pastored churches over a 45-year span in Odgensburg, NY, Ellington, CT, Cadyville, NY, West Chazy, NY where they served on three separate pastorates and Horseheads, NY.

Mary Lou took great joy and pleasure in being a mom and Grandma. Surviving Mary Lou is her daughter Carolyn Hunter Hamman and her husband Daniel and her son Mark. Her grandchildren Abby, Jonathan, Hunter, Reece, Mackenzee, Bella, and Desmond were the loves of her life. She looked forward to time spent with her brother and sister-in-laws and the many loving memories made.

Friends and family are invited to call from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Vantage Pointe (formally Ridge Road Wesleyan Church), 543 Ridge Road, Queensbury, NY with a Celebration of Life following at 11 a.m. with Dr. R. W. Williams and pastor Dick Osborne officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY.

Donations in Mary Lou’s memory may be made to the Gideon Bible Society.

What a day that will be, when my Jesus I shall see. When I look upon his face, the one who saved me by his grace. When He takes me by the hand, and leads me through the promised land, what a day, glorious day that will be!

