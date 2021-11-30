Dec. 17, 1952—Nov. 24, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Mary Lee (Thompson) Stockwell, 68, of Sunnyside Road, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at Elderwood Nursing Ctr., Ticonderoga, after a brief illness. Born in Troy, Dec. 17, 1952, daughter of the late Charles and Andrea (Writer) Thompson. She grew up and lived number of years in Mechanicville.

A many years Deli Supervisor for Price Chopper Markets, lastly in Queensbury, she retired and enjoyed her time to visit family, especially her grandchildren and friends. She was a crocheter for years.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her daughter Melissa Harris.

Survivors include her daughter Kemberly (Ron) Fredenburg of North Creek; her son Bruce Nicholas, Jr.; grandchildren: Ashley, Christopher, Samantha and Jordan; and great-grandchildren: Devonta and Lilianna. Also, her brother Andrew Thompson of So. Glens Falls.

There will no services at this time, perhaps a family gathering next spring.

To leave condolences, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.