Feb. 24, 1932—June 7, 2023

MOREAU — Mary Lee Frazer, 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep at The Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau, NY on June 7, 2023. She was born Feb. 24, 1932 to Harry and Clara (Milkie) Feldner in Baltimore, MD.

Mary graduated from high school in Baltimore at age 16 and attended both Marion College and Washington College.

She spent 25 years in various positions, including Principal Clerk, with the New York State Department of Labor and the State Department of Taxation and Finance.

A longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church in Troy, Mary served on many committees including Alter Guild as well as the church board. During this time she was also a volunteer visiting shut-ins.

After moving from Troy to Queensbury and eventually Moreau, Mary was a member of Saint Andrew Lutheran Church in South Glens Falls. A committed devotee of opera, Mary volunteered with the Lake George Opera Festival during its early years.

Beyond her interest in music, Mary enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, reading, and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by a son, Andrew, and her brother, Karl.

She is survived by three children: Bruce Frazer (Marsha) of Fairfield, VA, Sarah Waite (Carl) of Essex Junction, VT, and Julie Frazer (Todd Feigenbaum) of Glens Falls. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Rebecca Frazer, Nathaniel Waite, Ashlee Vachon, Ethan Feigenbaum, and Molly Feigenbaum; as well as three great-granddaughters.

A graveside funeral will be celebrated at Oakwood Cemetery in Troy at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Those wishing to honor Mary may contribute to Faith Lutheran Church of Troy, Saint Andrew Lutheran Church of South Glens Falls, or The Community Hospice of Saratoga County.

Mary’s family would like to thank the staff at the Home of the Good Shepherd and the caregivers of The Community Hospice of Saratoga County for the compassionate care they provided.

For those who wish, a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.