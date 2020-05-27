× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Aug. 1, 1940 — May 24, 2020

SHUSHAN — Mary Langford, 79, of Shushan, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home in the loving care of her son.

Born August 1, 1940 in Addison, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Leita and Donald Buchanan. Mary graduated from Salem Washington Academy and was a Home Sales Representative for Friendly Home Parties, Jo Ann Kimberly Jewels, At Home America and Country Peddler for over 40 years.

Mary loved to garden, bake and watch her grandson play baseball.

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, James Langford; her brothers, William, John, Chester, Sheridan and Walter Buchanan.

Mary is survived by her children, Deborah, Donna and James, Jr.; her grandchildren and great grandchildren; her sister, Lottie Speer and many nieces and nephews who she loved so much.

A service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be made to the Salem rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12816 or the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert Street, Cambridge, NY 12816.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

The McClellan-Gariepy Funeral home, Inc. Salem is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Langford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.