Oct. 29, 1933—Feb. 13, 2023

WILTON — Mary Lillie (Eisaman) Johanns, 89, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Feb. 13, 2023 at the Home of the Good Shepherd.

Mary was born Oct. 29, 1933, the youngest child of Durward and Ethel (Harrington) Eisaman. She grew up on her parent’s dairy farm in Lenox Furnace. Surrounded by an extended family she learned the importance of resilience, kindness and humor that would serve her well throughout her life.

Her education began in a one-room schoolhouse and continued at Oneida High. She enrolled at Syracuse University to study nursing, graduating in 1954. As a student Mary became a tremendous fan of the Orangemen football and basketball teams, a passion that continued for the rest of her life.

Mary lived in Mississippi during the civil rights movement where she found her calling in the field of public health serving the rural poor. Mary returned to New York, worked as a nurse, and earned a master of science degree from SU. Mary later became a professor of nursing at Upper Division College in Utica.

Mary’s life took an important turn when she attended a high school reunion and became reacquainted with Rudolph Johanns. Mary and Rudy were married in 1978. Mary lost Rudy in a courageous battle with cancer in 1983.

In retirement, Mary lived in the Saratoga Springs area and cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren. Mary was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Gansevoort.

Mary is survived by her son, Karl Sleight, his wife Karen and son Daniel; daughter, Karen (Sleight) Korotzer, her husband Ethan and their children: Julian and Ivy; son, Peter Johanns, and his wife April and their children: Ethan, Evan, and Elliot, and Eric Johanns and his daughter, Erin Johanns, and Elke Johanns and her spouse Teri Antrim. Mary also leaves behind her lifelong friend and fellow nurse, Betty Carnevale of Oneida.

In addition to her husband Rudy, Mary was predeceased by her brothers: John, Coburn, Keith and Dean.

Friends may call at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, 260 Main St. in Oneida, NY on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 4 p.m. Interment will be at the Glenwood Cemetery in Oneida on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at 1 p.m.

The family expresses its heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Home of the Good Shepherd and The Community Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to The Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (https://www.communityhospice.org/).