January 13, 1934—July 6, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Mary L. Gordon, 85, a resident of The Pines for the last three years, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Born on Jan. 13, 1934 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Florence Fiorillo.
Her husband Joseph Gordon passed away in 2010.
Mary was a life member of VFW post 6196 Ladies Auxiliary in Glens Falls.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by one son, John Gordon; her brothers, James Fiorillo and Guy Fiorillo; and her sister, Margaret Mills.
Survivors include a son, Joseph Gordon and his wife, Martha of Fort Ann; a daughter, Margaret Monteleone of Hudson Falls; a daughter, Marie Bushey of Virginia; a son, Richard Gordon and his wife, Anne of Argyle; a daughter, Joan Gordon of Luzerne; a daughter, Theresa Davis and her husband, Jody of Kingsbury; a son, Guy Gordon and his wife, Debbie of Moreau; her grandchildren, Matt and Melissa Gordon, Josh Gordon, Jennifer Bliss, Justin-Collin Bushey and Amanda-Lynn Edwardson, Crystal and Amber Walden, Jessica Davis and Bradford and William Gordon; many great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; one brother, John Fiorillo and his wife, Shirley of Hudson Falls; a brother-in-law, Edward Gordon of Hudson Falls; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Sawn of Glens Falls.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. following the calling hours at the funeral home with Deacon William Bazinet, officiating.
The Rite of Committal will be at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to thank the administration and, especially, the 3rd floor staff at The Pines for their care and devotion to Mary during her stay.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the Warren Washington Albany ARC, 436 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804 or the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205.
Online condolences and floral tributes may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
