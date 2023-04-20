May 27, 1943—April 13, 2023

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Mary L. Farrington, 79, a resident of Saratoga Springs, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital.

She was born on May 27, 1943 in Ticonderoga, NY and was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Florence (Sawyer) Wells.

Mary graduated from South Glens Falls High School and lived in South Glens Falls most of her life where she raised her two children.

She worked for New York Telephone and retired from Verizon. Mary enjoyed going to the beach, camping, playing cards, word games and especially spending time with her four grandchildren. She watched them play sports, went to their plays and musical concerts and loved to travel with them.

She is predeceased by her companion of 30 years, Richard Rogers who passed away in January 2020.

Survivors include her two children: Colleen Rayno and her husband, Robert and Jeffery Farrington and his wife Diane; her four grandchildren: Zachary Rayno, Catelyn Rayno, Erinn Rayno and Daniel Farrington.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

