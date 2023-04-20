May 27, 1943—April 13, 2023
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Mary L. Farrington, 79, a resident of Saratoga Springs, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital.
She was born on May 27, 1943 in Ticonderoga, NY and was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Florence (Sawyer) Wells.
Mary graduated from South Glens Falls High School and lived in South Glens Falls most of her life where she raised her two children.
She worked for New York Telephone and retired from Verizon. Mary enjoyed going to the beach, camping, playing cards, word games and especially spending time with her four grandchildren. She watched them play sports, went to their plays and musical concerts and loved to travel with them.
She is predeceased by her companion of 30 years, Richard Rogers who passed away in January 2020.
Survivors include her two children: Colleen Rayno and her husband, Robert and Jeffery Farrington and his wife Diane; her four grandchildren: Zachary Rayno, Catelyn Rayno, Erinn Rayno and Daniel Farrington.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
There are no calling hours scheduled.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.