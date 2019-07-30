July 12, 1929 — July 25, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Mary L. Deihl, 90, of Glens Falls, passed away on July 25, 2019 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, Fort Edward.
She was born July 12, 1929 in Fort Edward, the daughter of the late John and Mabel Gillis. She graduated from Fort Edward High School. Early on, she was a secretary to the superintendent of General Electric. Later, she was a stay at home mom involved with Big Cross Street School neighborhood and even worked as a secretary temporarily, which she enjoyed. Later in life, she worked as an admitting clerk at Glens Falls Hospital.
Mary enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, Noel, especially England and Italy. She also enjoyed gardening, her flowers and reading. Her greatest love of all was time spent with her beloved family.
Mary admired President John Kennedy, Gerry Solomon and Supreme Court Judge Dave Krogmann, also Princess Diana and Sen. Betty Little.
In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her sister, Rena Gillis; and by her grandson, Gary John Wilhelm.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Noel B. Deihl; her loving children, Lisa Gundrum (Robert), Susan Fairbanks, Noel Monahan (Dan), John Deihl (Nicole) and Michael D. Minotto; and several cherished grandchildren, Eric Wilhelm (Marrissa), Rachel Perez (Alonso), Jen Fairbanks, Danielle Monahan, Chelsea Deihl and Sarah Deihl; and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Home for the care and compassion shown to Mary.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fort Hudson Nursing Center, Fort Edward, in Mary’s memory.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
