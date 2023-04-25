Dec. 9, 1938—April 21, 2023

GRANVILLE – Mary L. Constantine-Eekhoff, 84, of Quaker Street, Granville, passed away on April 21, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital following a progressive illness.

She was born on December 9, 1938 in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of Daniel Pratt and Mary (Ross) Pratt.

Mary was a graduate of Lake George High School, Class of 1956.

Mary and her husband, Albert Eekhoff were united in marriage on June 4, 2005.

She was employed for over 30 years as a Nurse’s Aid at Indian River Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Granville retiring as an activities aid.

Mary enjoyed attending to her flower and vegetable garden, swimming, snowshoeing, kayaking and walking with her beloved husband. Mary and Al enjoyed their annual vacation trip to Maine each year together.

Mary enjoyed watching sports on television, girls’ softball tournaments, little league baseball tournaments, and especially U Conn Women’s Basketball. She enjoyed being a homemaker and her home was always immaculate!

Most importantly, Mary was a Christian and enjoyed studying and learning from the Word of God at her church, the New Life Baptist Church of Hudson Falls.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her brother, Daniel Pratt who passed away in 2009, her first husband, William “Bill” Constantine, one grandson, Robert Litchfield and one granddaughter, Jessica Litchfield.

Survivors include her husband, Albert Eekhoff of Granville; her four children: William L. Constantine and his wife, Tricia, of Poultney, VT, Craig Constantine and his wife, Priscilla, of Granville, Valerie L. Campbell of Lake George, NY, and Jon M. Constantine of Granville; four step-daughters: Jodi Rowland and her husband, Steve, of Royse City, TX, Juli Haley and her husband, Tim, of Wells, VT, Jaci Moore and her husband, Michael, of DeWitt, IA, and Joni Lee and her husband, John, of West Pawlet, VT; 20 grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

At Mary’s request, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in the Bethany Cemetery in Truthville with Pastor Jon Hawkins of the New Life Baptist Church of Hudson Falls leading the service.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall.

To leave an online condolence please visit our website at angiolillofuneralhome.com.