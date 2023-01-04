March 4, 1920—Jan. 1, 2023

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Mary K. Duval passed away on Jan. 1, 2023 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born March 4, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Karl and Louise Hazard Voskanyan. Mary graduated from Saratoga Springs High School and went on to attend Skidmore College before marrying Robert John “Jack” Duval on Oct. 20, 1940.

Along with her husband and son David, Mary owned and operated Duval Vending, Co. and Hazard’s Music. In the late 1960s, they also operated the youth center located at the corner of Broadway and Spring Street. She was known as the “Neighborhood Mom”; watching, loving, and taking care of many neighborhood children, who many now as adults still refer to her as “Aunt” Mary. She was a past President of the Women’s Republican Club, as well as a member of the Chamber of Commerce and the St. Peter’s Mother Club, a lifetime member of the Catholic Daughters of America; and on her 100th birthday became an Honorary Elk.

Mary loved to travel, and in her lifetime that love took her not only across the country but the world. She has been on many cruises and visited Alaska, France, Russia, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Canada, California, and the East Coast — but she would always return to Marathon, FL where she spent her winters. The city even honored her on her 100th birthday, making her an official “conch” (“konk”).

In addition to her parents, Mary is predeceased by her husband of 65 years Robert “Jack”; two sons: Robert John Duval II and David Alfred Duval, Sr.; two sisters: Louise Welch and Margaret Maloney; her brother-in-law, Timothy Maloney; and her grandson, Christopher Duval. She leaves behind her daughter, Marianne (John) Still; daughter-in-law, Maureen Duval; two grandsons: Robert John Duval III and David A. Duval, Jr. (Sydney); two granddaughters: Mary Jo Nilsson (Peter) and Carol Still (Erin Goodspeed); four great-grandsons: Robert Duval and David, Patrick, and Jack Nilsson; her great-granddaughter, Laura Duval and many nieces and nephews. All, who will remember her fondly especially when they sing her trademark song, “A Bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.”

Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway (518-584-5373).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at the historic Church of St. Peter’s, 241 Broadway by the Rev. Thomas Chevalier, pastor.

Burial will follow at the family plot in St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Ave.,

