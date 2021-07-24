Mary K. Donovan

June 19, 1956—July 20, 2021
GLENS FALLS/SLEEPY HOLLOW — Mary Kathleen Donovan, 65, passed away peacefully, on July 20, 2021 in Glens Falls, NY after a long illness. She was born on June 19, 1956, in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of the late Edward F. and Jane (McCormick) Donovan.
Mary graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls, NY in 1974 and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Russell Sage College in 1978. She was Literary Editor of her college yearbook and Editor of the school newspaper, the Quill. While at Russell Sage, she won a Rotary International Scholarship for post-graduate studies at University College in Cardiff, Wales, where she studied journalism.
Mary worked as a Publicist for Tri-Star Pictures at the age of 28. She continued her remarkable career as Manager of Publicity and Production on the Vestron film, Dirty Dancing, before moving to New Line Cinema. The New York based executive joined New Line in 1989 as Director of Publicity. She then became VP and later, Senior VP of East Coast Publicity before taking over the National Publicity Department in 1998. In 2001, she formed the Corporate Affairs Division.
Mary adored her time at the ocean. Her love of travel took her across the U.S. and to Europe.
She was a beloved cousin to the Sheehan and Kane families as well as a treasured sister by heart to Karen (Sheehan) Nam and Sue (Sheehan) Jowly and their families. Mary is survived by numerous cousins and many dear friends. A special thank you to her cousins, Jim Kane, Sue (Sheehan) Jowly and dear friends, Carol West Linehan and Debbie Sullivan, who did so much for Mary and for whom she was so grateful.
Mary was an avid patron of the arts and regularly attended the NYC theatre and ballet; cooking, decorating, traveling, movies and honoring her Irish heritage were her other joys. In addition, she had a love for all animals, but held a special place in her heart for dogs.
Calling hours will be held from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., on Monday, July 26, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls. A funeral mass will immediately follow. Burial will follow this service at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 225 Main St., South Glens Falls, 12803.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, N.Y. 12804 (spcauny.org).
Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.
