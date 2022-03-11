Nov. 24, 1943—March 9, 2022

LAKE LUZERNE — Mary Jordan, 78, of Lake Luzerne, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

Born on Nov. 24, 1943 in Mt. Vernon, NY, she was the daughter of the late William and Madeline (Watkins) Hennessey.

Mary graduated from Fox Lane High School in Bedford, NY in 1962.

She married David H. Jordan on March 18, 1989 in South Salem, NY, where the couple resided for many years, before moving to their current home in Lake Luzerne.

Mary was employed as a secretary at the Home Oil Company in Norwalk, CT for over 10 years. Along with her husband, she then owned and operated the Fourth Lake Diner in Lake Luzerne for 10 years until her retirement.

She enjoyed to cross stitch, and also enjoyed cooking, baking, and traveling and especially being with her family.

Survivors besides her loving husband of 33 years; include three children: Ann Jessup of Danbury, CT, Stephen Sullivan (Echo) of Denver, CO, and Dave Jordan (Susan) of Waterbury, CT; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

At Mary’s request, arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Glens Falls Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Mary and to the family during her illness.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.