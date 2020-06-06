Mary Jane (Toole) Burns
Mary Jane (Toole) Burns

  • 0
Mary Jane (Toole) Burns

Sept. 11, 1953 — June 2, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Mary Jane (Toole) Burns, 66, of Glens Falls, passed away unexpectedly on June 2, 2020.

Born Sept. 11, 1953 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Joan C. Toole.

On May 4, 1981, she married Robert Burns in Hudson Falls.

Mary Jane worked as an office manager for the dental office of Dr. Richard Garrett Sr., DDS and Dr. Richard Garrett, Jr., DDS.

She loved going to the family summer residence in Long Lake, where she spent wonderful moments with her grandchildren. Mary Jane just loved life and going to parties with her family and friends. She honored her heritage by cherishing her Irish roots.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Mary A. Burns and her brother, John A. Toole.

Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Robert Burns of Glens Falls; her children, Adam C. Burns and his wife, Casey, of Queensbury and Joshua D. Burns of Glens Falls; her loving grandchildren, Oliver Burns, Madeline Burns and Micah Burns; her father in law, Bazil S. Burns, Sr. of Queensbury; her brother, James J. Toole and his wife, Nancy, of Glens Falls; her sister, Joanne Palmer and her husband, Scott of Hudson Falls; her sister-in-law, Maria C. Toole of South Glens Falls and Margaret Burns Callahan and her husband, Tom Neforas of New Hampshire; her brother-in-law, Bazil S. Burns, Jr and his companion, Kim Finocchio of Glens Falls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

