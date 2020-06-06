× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sept. 11, 1953 — June 2, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Mary Jane (Toole) Burns, 66, of Glens Falls, passed away unexpectedly on June 2, 2020.

Born Sept. 11, 1953 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Joan C. Toole.

On May 4, 1981, she married Robert Burns in Hudson Falls.

Mary Jane worked as an office manager for the dental office of Dr. Richard Garrett Sr., DDS and Dr. Richard Garrett, Jr., DDS.

She loved going to the family summer residence in Long Lake, where she spent wonderful moments with her grandchildren. Mary Jane just loved life and going to parties with her family and friends. She honored her heritage by cherishing her Irish roots.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Mary A. Burns and her brother, John A. Toole.