Sept. 11, 1953 — June 2, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Mary Jane (Toole) Burns, 66, of Glens Falls, passed away unexpectedly on June 2, 2020.
Born Sept. 11, 1953 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late John B. and Joan C. Toole.
On May 4, 1981, she married Robert Burns in Hudson Falls.
Mary Jane worked as an office manager for the dental office of Dr. Richard Garrett Sr., DDS and Dr. Richard Garrett, Jr., DDS.
She loved going to the family summer residence in Long Lake, where she spent wonderful moments with her grandchildren. Mary Jane just loved life and going to parties with her family and friends. She honored her heritage by cherishing her Irish roots.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Mary A. Burns and her brother, John A. Toole.
Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Robert Burns of Glens Falls; her children, Adam C. Burns and his wife, Casey, of Queensbury and Joshua D. Burns of Glens Falls; her loving grandchildren, Oliver Burns, Madeline Burns and Micah Burns; her father in law, Bazil S. Burns, Sr. of Queensbury; her brother, James J. Toole and his wife, Nancy, of Glens Falls; her sister, Joanne Palmer and her husband, Scott of Hudson Falls; her sister-in-law, Maria C. Toole of South Glens Falls and Margaret Burns Callahan and her husband, Tom Neforas of New Hampshire; her brother-in-law, Bazil S. Burns, Jr and his companion, Kim Finocchio of Glens Falls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.