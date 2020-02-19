Mary Jane “Terry” Tarrant Freihofer

After Bob Freihofer, her childhood sweetheart and husband of 45 years, passed away in 1991 at a young 71, “Terry” sustained her loving care of her family and friends through her gracious hospitality, vivacious energy, and irrepressible spirit. The daughter of Fred and Mary Jane Tarrant, she was born in Yuma, Colorado, grew up in Saratoga, New York, and graduated from Syracuse University as a journalism major. She supported Bob in his demanding work, raised their three children, engaged in her community, cultivated and fostered deep friendships, and lit up every room she entered with her ready smile, authentic attentiveness, and signature sense of humor. Terrific at net, an elegant skier, and an ever-improving golfer, her love of the outdoors centered at Cleverdale on Lake George where she had courted Bob as a youngster and lived to see three generations learn to swim from her dock. Her love of gardening and her daily practice of gracious hospitality found their best expressions at the lake, a place that carried daily reminders of her love for Bob and the happy continuity of her family.