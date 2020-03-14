Jan. 27, 1923 — March 9, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Mary Jane (Sisel) Weidner, 97, passed away at her home in The Terrace at The Glen, surrounded by her family on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was born Jan. 27, 1923, on a farm in Slovan, Wisconsin, to the late Frank and Mary (Lazansky) Sisel.

She was a graduate of Casco High School and held many jobs throughout her life, but none were more important than raising her family and lovingly caring for and doting on them until her last breath. She always made sure everyone had full bellies and felt loved.

Mary Jane’s special interests included sewing, gardening, canning, reading, cooking and baking. She particularly shined on Thanksgiving when her family enjoyed the fruits of her meticulous preparations that often began months before the holiday with her baking and freezing kolach, pies and other “bakery.” She was also known at The Glen for her lush vegetable garden plot and flower garden that drew many admirers each summer.

On Sept. 7, 1946, she married Rufus Frank Weidner at St. Adelbert’s Catholic Church in Casco, Wisconsin.

