Oct. 21, 1945—Oct. 5, 2021

DENVER, CO — Mary Jane “MJ” Evans was a loving mother, nana and friend to so many. She passed suddenly on October 5, 2021 at the age of 75. She was born to John and Irma Evans on October 21, 1945.

After graduating from Glens Falls High School, she decided to see what hippie life in California was all about. She found love and had her son Aaron Evans in the Venice beach canals.

She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Missy; and her loving grandchildren: Jonah (18), Benny (15) and Kama Jane (12); and her brother Jack Evans.

Her favorite passion was spending time on beaches all around the world. But there was nothing more she loved in the world than her grandchildren. She spent her retirement years attending all of her grandkids sporting events, where she was loved by all of the kids and parents alike.

Till we all see you and your amazing smile again Nana, we love you! A funeral service is scheduled for October 14, 2021 at Horan & McConaty on Colorado Blvd. in Denver, CO.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association, https://www.heart.org/.