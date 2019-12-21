TROY — Mary Jane Keniry Pender, formerly of Cambridge, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 in Troy, New York following a month long illness. She was born May 1, 1929 in Mechanicville, New York to Patrick J. and Margaret Kelley Keniry. She was a graduate of Mechanicville High School and Smith College, Northampton, Massachusetts. She was an accomplished musician and soloist. Following her college graduation, she attended Katharine Gibbs Business School, New York City campus. She worked for the Central Intelligence Agency in Washington, D.C. in the early 1950s.

She was a resident of Cambridge, New York for more than 50 years, serving her community in a variety of ways including multiple terms on the Mary McClellan Hospital Auxiliary Board, including a term as president and a volunteer at the Good Buy Shop. She was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church, and past president of the Catholic Daughters of Americas chapter there. She served many years on the Southern Adirondack Library System Board and through that commitment encouraged the development of lifelong learners with a love of reading. She was a Girl Scout leader and supported and participated in numerous Cambridge Central school athletic and student activities, and community and church projects over the years.