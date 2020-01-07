Mary Jane (Kavanaugh) Harris
March 14, 1935 — Jan. 4, 2020

BACON HILL/SCHUYLERVILLE — Mary Jane (Kavanaugh) Harris, 84, formerly of Route 32N, passed away Jan. 4, 2020 at Wesley Healthcare Center, in Saratoga Springs, New York.

She was born March 14, 1935 in Amsterdam, New York to the late Bernard T. Kavanaugh and Agatha Snyder Kavanaugh.

Mrs. Harris was a 1953 graduate of Amsterdam High School, and a 1957 graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh with a B.S. degree in Nursing. She also earned a master’s degree in Education from SUNY Plattsburgh. She was employed as a school nurse-teacher at Carthage Central School from 1957-1964. She married James W. Harris in Amsterdam, New York on June 27, 1964 and moved to Schuylerville. She worked as a substitute school nurse at area schools, and organized the first-year practical nursing program at Saratoga-Warren BOCES.

She was later a charge nurse at Wesley Healthcare Center, and a teller at the Schuylerville branch of Glens Falls National Bank. In addition, she was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court Stella Maris No. 396 for more than 45 years. She served as a 4-H leader, and volunteered for community organizations such as Extra Helpings and Dollars for Scholars.

She loved quilting and was an outstanding seamstress whose work was exquisite. She loved dogs and loved to travel with her late husband and family. Mary Jane had an outgoing personality and loved to be around people. Her grandkids and family meant everything to her and she will be truly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Bernard A. Kavanaugh; his nephew, Bernard M. Kavanaugh and her husband, James.

Survivors include her two daughters, Susan (Leif) Lanning of Madrid, New York and Laura Smith of Gretna, Louisiana; four grandchildren, Abigail and Austin Lanning and Kiersten and Brayden Smith; two sisters-in-law, Mary Kavanaugh of Chrisman, Illinois and Barbara Harris of Southampton, Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the ND Visitation Church, 18 Pearl St., Schuylerville, NY 12871 with the Rev. Edward Kacerguis officiating.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at the Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Memorials in her name can be made to Dollars for Scholars at www.schuylerville.dollarsforscholars.org.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

