March 14, 1935 — Jan. 4, 2020

BACON HILL/SCHUYLERVILLE — Mary Jane (Kavanaugh) Harris, 84, formerly of Route 32N, passed away Jan. 4, 2020 at Wesley Healthcare Center, in Saratoga Springs, New York.

She was born March 14, 1935 in Amsterdam, New York to the late Bernard T. Kavanaugh and Agatha Snyder Kavanaugh.

Mrs. Harris was a 1953 graduate of Amsterdam High School, and a 1957 graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh with a B.S. degree in Nursing. She also earned a master’s degree in Education from SUNY Plattsburgh. She was employed as a school nurse-teacher at Carthage Central School from 1957-1964. She married James W. Harris in Amsterdam, New York on June 27, 1964 and moved to Schuylerville. She worked as a substitute school nurse at area schools, and organized the first-year practical nursing program at Saratoga-Warren BOCES.

She was later a charge nurse at Wesley Healthcare Center, and a teller at the Schuylerville branch of Glens Falls National Bank. In addition, she was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court Stella Maris No. 396 for more than 45 years. She served as a 4-H leader, and volunteered for community organizations such as Extra Helpings and Dollars for Scholars.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}