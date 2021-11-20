June 7, 1939 – Nov. 17, 2021

NORTH RIVER — Mary Jane Freebern (Bennett), 82, of North River, NY, daughter of the late Francis and Ruth Bennett, passed away unexpectedly at her home on November 17, 2021.

Mary Jane was born on June 7, 1939 in Indian Lake, NY. She graduated from Indian Lake School. Mary Jane married the love of her life, George Freebern, on October 18, 1958.

She spent over 50 years working at Garnet Hill Lodge in North River. She was famous for her delicious pies and cakes. Many years were dedicated to working at Big Shanty as well. She also volunteered in the ladies auxillary with North River Fire Department. Mary Jane’s biggest accomplishments and joys came from spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

Mary Jane was predeceased by her husband George Freebern, grandson Matthew LaVergne, brothers, Donald Bennett (Marion), Jack Bennett (Kitty), Ernest Bennett (Gail), Lee Bennett, and sister Linda Freebern (Richard).

Mary Jane is survived by her daughters: Nancy (Robert) LaVergne, Susan (Frederick) Morse; grandchildren: Tyler (Darlene) Morse, Ashley (Bryan) Harris, Kendyl Morse (John Matson); great-grandchildren: Cadence LaVergne, Landon and Preston Morse, and Elliana Harris; bothers-in-law: Mike (Kenneth) Freebern, Reginald Freebern; sisters-in-law: Sharlene Freebern, Roxy Freebern, Judy McConnell; best friend and sister-in-law Sharon Wells.

Donations can be made to the North River Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 64, North River, NY.

Friends may call on Mary Jane’s family from 3:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m., Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A funeral service to Celebrate her Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at North River Methodist Church, 194 13th Lake Rd., North River.

Burial will follow in North River Cemetery, North River.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.