April 18, 1953—Aug. 21, 2021

PITTSFORD, VT — Mary Jane (Evens) Benway, 68, a former resident of Pittsford, died Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Rutland Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on April 18, 1953 in Troy, NY the daughter of William and Lydia Evens.

Mrs. Benway graduated from the Crown Point Central School in 1971.

She was employed at the Brandon Training School for many years, and following their closing she provided home care for a former resident, Sharon, whom she felt was like her daughter.

Mrs. Benway loved to knit, sew and was an avid Elvis Presley fan.

Survivors include a brother, Richard M. Evens, and his wife Marjorie of Fort Ann, NY; and their children, Victoria Flewelling, Rebecca Pyatovsky and her husband Alek; and Daniel Evens and his wife Danielle.

She was predeceased by her parents, stepfathers Michael LaCoe and Hollis Westcott and her husband, Robert Benway, in 2010.

Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at a later date in the Moriah Cemetery, Moriah, NY .

Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, VT.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.