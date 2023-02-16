June 14, 1928—Feb. 15, 2023

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Mary Jane Ellis, 94, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on June 14, 1928, in the town of Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Roscoe C. and Barbara (Hall) Ellis.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Mrs. Ruth Lormar of Boise, ID. She is also survived by several cousins.

Miss Ellis graduated from Argyle Central School and received a bachelor of science degree from Pratt Institute in 1949 and a master of science degree from Cornell University in 1958.

She served as home economics program leader for Cornell Cooperative Extension in Saratoga County from 1970 until her retirement in 1988. She had also been a research home economist at the University of Vermont, family economist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, DC and Associate 4-H Agent in Somerset County, NJ.

She was a member and former Elder in the Presbyterian New England Congregational Church of Saratoga Springs; a member of the League of Women Voters of the Saratoga Springs area; a member of the Saratoga Springs branch of the American Association of University Women; a member of the Fort Edward, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs and Washington County historical societies; a member of the Thymly Herb Group and the Saratoga Ladies Golf League. She was also a longtime volunteer at the Saratoga Springs Soup Kitchen and the Fort Edward Historical Association.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. following the calling hour.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Argyle, NY.

Memorial donations in Mary Jane’s memory to Purrs and Paws Cat Shelter, PO Box 4197, Queensbury, NY 12804.

For online condolences and to view Mary Jane’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.