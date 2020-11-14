Feb. 12, 1917—Nov. 12, 2020

WHITEHALL—Mary J. Walstrom passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 12, 2020 at the Slate Valley Nursing Center at the age of 103.

She was born in Whitehall, New York on February 12, 1917, Mary was the third child of Frank and Minnie (Ross) Jeffreys.

Mary attended the Whitehall School System class of 1935. After school she worked with her father at the old Whitehall Silk Mill.

In 1942 she married Eric Walstrom on Valentine’s Day. They remained married for 53 years until his passing in 1995.

Mary loved the restaurant Business. She worked first at the Roma Restaurant in Whitehall with her sister Frances Grady, and later at the Skene Manor. In 1964 she started the A & W Root Beer Drive-In Restaurant, which the family owned and operated until 1994.

Mary enjoyed cooking, baking and especially Italian meals. Mary and her husband Eric also enjoyed traveling throughout the country and visited nearly every state.

She was a lifelong member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the former Our Lady of Angels Church.