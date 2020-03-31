April 19,1930 — March 28, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Mary J. Anderson passed away at the Warren Center Saturday March 28, 2020 at age 89.
Mary was born in Brooklyn on April 19, 1930 to Jacob Herbert and Catherine (Sullivan) Schroeder. She grew up in Brooklyn and worked as a legal secretary until she changed her career to full time mom.
She married Charles A. Anderson on Sept. 16, 1950. The family moved to Bellmore in 1959 and to Granville, New York in 1974. In 2001, Mary came to Queensbury to be close to most of her children after Charlie passed away. She enjoyed many joyous occasions especially the births of her nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Shortly after her husband passed she was predeceased by her brother, Irwin ”Sonny” Schroeder. Mary is survived by her five children: her sons Gerard (Nancy), Mark (Karen), Christopher (Viki), Eric (Laurie) and her daughter, Karen Tucker; her grandchildren, Gregory, Scott, Kevin, Ian, Darrin, Michael and James Anderson, Kristen Wilbur and Taylor Ricks and their families; and many nieces and nephews as well.
Mom was just that, a great mom always there to support and care for her family. Given the current health crisis there will be no calling hours or funeral Mass until a later date.
Arrangements are through the Baker Funeral Home in Queensbury.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that any memorial acts of charity be in the form of a donation to the Prospect Foundation 131 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY 12804
At this time, any public services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
