Sep. 14, 1944—Sep. 21, 2021
HUDSON FALLS — Mary Irene (Rivet) Dumond, 77, went peacefully into the arms of the Lord on September 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born September 14, 1944 in Ballston Spa, NY. She was the daughter of Walter and Ada (Benway) Rivet.
She loved her family, friends, God and crafts. “Beautiful Mary” was well known for her friendly smile and her hospitality. Mary graduated from Fort Ann Central School.
Survivors include her loving husband, Lionel Dumond, Sr.; sister, Theresa (Ronald) Marshall; children: Michael (Anna) Lemery, Regina (Duane) Downing, Marcy (Sheridan) Race II, Lester Lemery, Yvonne Hyde, Annette (Brian) Jewett, Lynne Dumond, Kim (Bill) Cornelius, Lionel (Colleen) Dumond, Jr. and Dominique (Maria) Dumond. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary is predeceased by husband Romeo Lemery and several brothers and sisters.
A small private gathering will be held for the family.
Memorial donations in memory of Mary Dumond may be made to the Renal Dialysis Center, 3 Broad Street Plz, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
