Sept. 22, 1923 — Aug. 19, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Mary Helen Renaud, 95, of Weston Avenue, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at The Pines at Glens Falls.
Born on Sept. 22, 1923 in Syracuse, she was the daughter of the late Verner J. Renaud and Bridie M. (Horan) Renaud.
Mary graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls. She continued her education at the College of St. Rose, Albany, where she received her Bachelor of Arts, and at SUNY at Albany, where she received her Master of Science in library science.
Mary taught school at Westport Central School in Westport and at St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Fails. She was employed at the New Rochelle Public Library and at the Saratoga Springs Public Library. For 29 years, Mary was the librarian at the Glens Falls Junior High School and for 18 years at the Hudson Falls Central Schools during summer school. After her retirement as a librarian, she worked at Heber Travel Service in Queensbury.
Mary was a communicant at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Fails, where she was active as eucharistic minister, lector, member of the Prayer and Worship Committee and Ella’s Cupboard. She was a former member of the Catholic Daughters.
She was a charter and longtime member of the Queensbury Country Club and a member of the Flowers to the Living Committee of the Hudson Falls/Kingsbury Chamber of Commerce. One of her proudest achievements was being active from the inception of ITWA (Improving the Teaching of World Affairs) in the Glens Falls Schools.
Most important to Mary was her faith, her families (her birth family, the Horrigans who “adopted” her and her church family) and her many friends. Very precious to Mary were children and young people. She also enjoyed traveling, golf, swimming, photography, cooking and the times spent with family and friends. She was a rabid Notre Dame and Yankee fan.
Besides her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brother, Verner J. Renaud Jr.; her niece, Lt. Col. Karen Magnet (US Army); and her sisters-in-law, Frances Renaud and Gladys Renaud.
Survivors include her nephews, David Renaud of Washington and Daniel Renaud of Schaumburg, Illinois; her nieces, of Edgewood, Maryland, Nancy Rush and her husband, Eric, and children, Justin, Megan and Kayla of Long Valley, New Jersey and Debra Hill and her husband, Clint, of Mt. Arlington, New Jersey; her good friend, Mary Horrigan of Hudson Falls; and several cousins.
A funeral Mass will be Celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.
The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
Her family and friends would like to thank Neighbors of NY for all the wonderful care given to Mary, especially Cindy, Felisha and Judy.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations he made to St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, 11 Wall St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839; or to a charity of one’s choices.
Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
