SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Mary Helen (Chadwick) Straub, of South Glens Falls, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, with family present. She was 101 years old.

She was born in Glens Falls Hospital and raised on First Street in Glens Falls. She was the youngest of eight siblings. Her oldest brother, Volney, was born in 1909 and died 18 months later as a result of diphtheria. The lives of the brothers and sisters in that family spanned the years from 1909 until 2022.

An excellent student, she enjoyed school and excelled in it. She particularly enjoyed the French that she learned in middle school and retained the ability to speak in French for the rest of her life. After the 10th grade, she needed to leave school to help support her family during the Great Depression. Despite this, her lifelong love of reading and learning contributed to a storehouse of knowledge that at times was startling.

She met her husband in 1946 when she applied for a job as a cashier at the Empire Theater. Bill Straub was the manager. She got the job and a husband, too. When Bill died in 2016, at the age of 100, they had been married for 70 years. Neither one could possibly have imagined that they both would live past their 100th birthday. Today, there are fewer than 300 couples in the United States where both spouses have lived to 100.

After their marriage, Mary and Bill lived in Glens Falls before spending two years in Norwich, NY, and three more years in Pottstown, PA. After five years away, Mary and Bill decided to return home to Glens Falls to raise their growing family. They lived in the Glens Falls area for the rest of their lives.

Mary loved drives in the country with her family, trips to New York City, and, most of all, annual vacations in Cape Cod. She made sure that the family home was full of children, friends, love, happiness, fun and delicious food. Her generosity was a generosity of love and spirit as well as possessions and she welcomed everyone to her home and to her family.

In the late 1950s, Mary and Bill started the Lake George Entertainment Guide. The entire family helped produce and deliver the Guide to hotels, motels and restaurants throughout the Adirondack region. In 1964, they sold the Guide in preparation for a planned move to California. At the last minute, though, they decided that their family belonged in Glens Falls and moved to South Glens Falls instead of Stockton, CA.

In 1968, Mary and Bill opened the Campus Bar and Grill in West Glens Falls. Despite having no experience, Mary worked shifts as a bartender and brought her cooking skills to the task of making fresh pizzas on demand. All of the kids who came to the campus to listen to rock bands loved her. Later, when the Campus was rebranded as the Campus Corral, featuring country music, she met and became friends with some of the national stars on the country music circuit.

In the 1970s, Mary helped Bill build a small chain of theaters located throughout the Adirondacks. The chain was based at the Paramount Theater in Glens Falls. Going back to her roots, Mary once again sold tickets to the movie-going public while sitting in the box office that is now prominently displayed in the lobby of the Wood Theater on Glen Street.

A few years later, she began a new career at the Wilton Developmental Center. She enjoyed her time there and made numerous friends who stayed connected after they each had retired.

Finally retiring, Mary enjoyed her family, travel, and her loves of gardening and watching the birds and animals in her yard. Her dogs and cats were constant, loving companions.

After her children were grown, Mary discovered a love of cruising. She and her husband enjoyed many Caribbean cruises out of Miami on many cruise lines but her heart belonged to the SS Norway. They also loved trains and delighted in overnight trains to and from Miami, Chicago, New Orleans and other fun destinations.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Bill; her parents John A. and Lulu D. Chadwick; her brothers Volney, Royal (Bea), Franklin (Marie), and John, who died in World War II; her sisters Margaret Johnson (Bob), Elizabeth LaPoint (Bud) and Agnes Rozelle (Wady); and numerous neices and nephews. She is survived by her daughter Darlene and her husband David Dumas; her sons: William J. III, Brian, Marc and Alan; many nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-great-nieces and nephews; and many admiring friends.

At Mary’s request, there will be no calling hours. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871. A Celebration of Mary’s Life for friends and family will be held at a later day.

Donations in Mary’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

