Jan. 3, 1940—March 8, 2022

SALEM — Mary H. Stewart, 82, of Salem passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at her residence.

Mary was born Jan. 3, 1940 in Granville and was the daughter of the late Herman and Elizabeth (Lewis) Higgins. She graduated from Salem Washington Academy in 1958 and attended Austin Beauty School in Albany.

Mary owned and operated Mary’s Beauty Salon in Salem for approximately 50 years.

She enjoyed watching the birds, especially the hummingbirds and loved growing beautiful flowers and plants.

Mary was a member of the Rupert Congregational Church.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her longtime companion, John J. “Jack” Potvin who passed away June 25, 2018.

Mary is survived by her sister, Margaret (Robert) Bain of West Rupert, VT; a niece, Sarah (Christopher) Porter of West Rupert, VT; a nephew, Isaac (Bobbie) Bain of New Iberia, LA; great-nieces: Elizabeth Bain, Grace, Julianna and Emily Porter; a cousin/brother, Eugene Higgins of Rupert, VT; her constant feline companion, Abe.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Mary’s home at a later date and will be announced.

Interment will be in the Rupert Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 360, Salem, NY 12865 or Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

