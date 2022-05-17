DRESDEN — Mary Greenough, 89, of Catden Road, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was the daughter of the late William and Jeanette (MacDonald) Bahr.

She was a lifelong dairy farmer and caretaker for numerous people. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Whitehall and Dresden Homemakers.

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, Donald S. Greenough, in 2004. Her brothers Lyle, Ronald and Jack Bahr. Her sister, Barbara Dorsey, her great-granddaughter, Guenevere Jean Varney and her brother-in-law, George Greenough.

Survivors include her brothers: Newell (Lisa) Bahr and Bruce Bahr of FL. Her sons: Richard (Theresa) Greenough of Fair Haven, VT and Patrick (Kathy) Greenough of Dresden; daughters: Susan (Howard) Ryder of Whitehall, NY and Anne (Edward) Bittle of Whitehall, NY. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at The Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 19, 2022 at The Jillson Funeral Home, with a private family burial at the Clemons Cemetery.

The family wishes to express many thanks to all her caregivers, Fort Hudson Home Care and High Peaks Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Whitehall Food Pantry, 151 Broadway, Whitehall, NY 12887 or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.