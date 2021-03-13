Mary (Gould Townsend) Stewart

HEBRON – Mary Stewart, formerly of Queensbury, passed away at her home following a short illness. Mary was born on September 29, 1932 in Danby, VT the daughter of Clarence and Addie (Hulett) Gould.

Her early childhood was spent in Vermont. She was adopted by the Townsend family so that she could move to New York and attend Granville High School. She met her first love Gordon “Bucky” Stewart while in Granville. After graduation they were married and had a daughter Gail, who was their one and only child whom they cherished greatly. Mary and Bucky were happily married until his untimely death in 1962.

Mary had a long and dedicated career as a winder at General Electric in Fort Edward, retiring in 1988.

She met Joseph Plisko who would be her life partner of more than 40 years.

Mary learned the lesson early in life that first and foremost family was not limited by blood. Her faith brought her through many trials and tribulations along with the love of her many friends.

Mary gave the best hugs. She had within her a light which drew people to her. She shared conversations and laughs, hand in hand with her sense of humor and natural ability to make you fall in love with her, walking away feeling like you had always known her.