Mary (Gomez Domenech) Seefeldt

March 27, 1955—Oct. 8, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Mary Seefeldt (Gomez Domenech), 66, of Queensbury, NY passed away in her home on October 8, 2021, in the company of her three daughters after a battle with cancer.
Mary was born on March 27, 1955, to Arnold Ralph and Nelle Anna Seefeldt, in Landour Mussoorie, India. She was the daughter of missionaries who served Tibetan refugees in the mountains of Northern India. She graduated Woodstock High School in the Landour Region in 1973. It was there where her passion and ability for music grew. She was able to play almost any instrument and could sing any tune in harmony. Mary played the piano beautifully for her local church for many years, was a part of the ACC community chorus, and gave piano lessons.
Mary is survived by her daughters: Sarah Duvall, Rachel Gomez Domenech, and Anna Gomez Domenech; her son-in-law Brandon Duvall; her grandchildren: Nathan and Henry Duvall; and her brothers: Dale Seefeldt, Paul Seefeldt, and Noel Seefeldt.
Mary loved cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, having picnics, and being outdoors. She was devoted in her faith and gave rides regularly to those who weren’t able to drive to church and the grocery store. Mary paid attention to people, she loved those who may have been forgotten or unseen by the world.
She had an adventurous spirit, a spontaneous sense of humor, and showed kindness with no bounds. She displayed her strength and courage daily as she showed us how to never give up no matter the obstacle, no matter the limitation.
This world has lost a brave, kind and loving heart.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Oneida Community Church in Glens Falls located at 197 Sunnyside Road, Glens Falls, NY 12804. Arrangements can be sent there.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.