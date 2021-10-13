Mary (Gomez Domenech) Seefeldt

March 27, 1955—Oct. 8, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Mary Seefeldt (Gomez Domenech), 66, of Queensbury, NY passed away in her home on October 8, 2021, in the company of her three daughters after a battle with cancer.

Mary was born on March 27, 1955, to Arnold Ralph and Nelle Anna Seefeldt, in Landour Mussoorie, India. She was the daughter of missionaries who served Tibetan refugees in the mountains of Northern India. She graduated Woodstock High School in the Landour Region in 1973. It was there where her passion and ability for music grew. She was able to play almost any instrument and could sing any tune in harmony. Mary played the piano beautifully for her local church for many years, was a part of the ACC community chorus, and gave piano lessons.

Mary is survived by her daughters: Sarah Duvall, Rachel Gomez Domenech, and Anna Gomez Domenech; her son-in-law Brandon Duvall; her grandchildren: Nathan and Henry Duvall; and her brothers: Dale Seefeldt, Paul Seefeldt, and Noel Seefeldt.

Mary loved cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, having picnics, and being outdoors. She was devoted in her faith and gave rides regularly to those who weren’t able to drive to church and the grocery store. Mary paid attention to people, she loved those who may have been forgotten or unseen by the world.