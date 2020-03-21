Sept. 11, 1926 — March 19, 2020
FORT ANN — Mary Farrell Taylor, a lifelong resident of Fort Ann; passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 in Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on Sept. 11, 1926 in Granville, she was a wife to George Taylor, sister to Richard Foran and Margaret Clark (Fort Ann) and mother to three children; Gail (Bill Knapp), Comstock, Gregory (Melanie) Farrell and Dean (Carol) Farrell of Fort Ann.
She will be deeply missed. Mary was the heart of the family. Her 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 18 great great grandchildren adored her. Mary is predeceased by her parents; Fannie and Joseph Foran, brother Joseph “Sonny” Foran Jr., sister Esther Nunziato, first husband George Farrell and grandson George Knapp.
Mary retired as the librarian from Great Meadow Correctional facility. She was an active member of the Queen Anne Senior Citizens, the Red Hat Society of Whitehall and a life member of Court McLoghin #596 Catholic Daughters of America; Whitehall.
She served as an election inspector for the Town of Fort Ann and Fort Ann Central School for many years. Due to the health crisis, there will be no calling hours.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Ann’s church Monday at 11:00 for the immediate family. Arrangements are under the guidance of Mason Funeral Home, Fort Ann.
