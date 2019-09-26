March 24, 1919 — Sept. 23, 2019
EASTON — Mary F. Sisson, 100, a resident of the Pines Nursing Home in Glens Falls and Easton/Greenwich, passed away peacefully after a life well-lived on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
She was born March 24, 1919 in Cambridge, to the late Mark and Gertrude (Lyons) O’Malley.
Mary married widower George Sisson and helped him raise his three children, Bob, Frank and Thera.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, George; brothers, John and Jimmy; sisters, Celia Grenquist, Jeannette Sherin and Patricia Towns; and stepsons, Bob and Frank.
Mary is survived by her sisters, Rita McMurray, Leona Miller, Peggy Uline and Helen Wershiner; brothers, Billy O’Malley and Mark O’Malley; stepdaughter, Thera Sweeney; and many nephews and nieces.
There will be no prior calling hours.
A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich. Burial will follow the service at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbroinc.com.
