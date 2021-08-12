Mary F. Horrigan

Besides her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brothers, Edward, John and Thomas Horrigan, her dear friend, Mary Renaud and her sisters-in-law, Josephine Horrigan and Elizabeth Horrigan.

Survivors include her nieces and nephews: Timothy J. Horrigan and his wife, Anne; and their children: Emily and Rebecca, all of CA, Joan Camp and her husband, Raymond; and their children: John-Kelly, Daniel, Charles and Andrew, Kelly Horrigan, Mary Sexton and her husband, T.R.; and their children: Brittany Rozelle and Laura Voorhis, Martha Horrigan, Ann Stangle and her husband, Edward; and their children: Thomas and Brendan, Michael Horrigan and his wife, Heidi; and their children: Jennifer Seeley and Tara Carpenter, Ellen Horrigan, and Thomas Horrigan and his wife, Beth; and their children: Laine and Reid; and great grand nieces and great grand nephews: Conor, Rosalie, Josephine, Samuel, Morgan, Drew and Hattie.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021 at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

The family wishes to thank the Neighbors New York for the wonderful care, compassion and love given to Mary and the Washington County Meals on Wheels Program.