March 30, 1926—Aug. 7, 2021
HUDSON FALLS — Mary F. Horrigan, 95, of Weston Avenue, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at her home.
Born on March 30, 1926 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Timothy J. and Frances E. (Kelly) Horrigan.
Mary was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School, Class of 1943 and Mildred Elley Business School.
Many years ago, she was employed at Sandy Hill Iron & Brass in Hudson Falls and more recently, she worked as a Bid Specialist and Treasurer at Sofco, Inc., in South Glens Falls.
Mary was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls where she belonged to the Catholic Daughters of America, was a Counselor for the Junior Catholic Daughters of America, was a Eucharistic Minister, belonged to Ella’s Cupboard and the Prayer and Worship Committee.
She also was on the Flowers to the Living Committee of Hudson Falls/Kingsbury Chamber of Commerce. Mary was a charter and longtime member of the Queensbury Country Club, where she was the Club Champion several times. Her other enjoyments included swimming and traveling the world with her family.
Mary enjoyed watching sports with her family on TV, especially rooting for the New York Giants, Notre Dame Football, Syracuse Basketball and the New York Yankees.
Besides her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brothers, Edward, John and Thomas Horrigan, her dear friend, Mary Renaud and her sisters-in-law, Josephine Horrigan and Elizabeth Horrigan.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews: Timothy J. Horrigan and his wife, Anne; and their children: Emily and Rebecca, all of CA, Joan Camp and her husband, Raymond; and their children: John-Kelly, Daniel, Charles and Andrew, Kelly Horrigan, Mary Sexton and her husband, T.R.; and their children: Brittany Rozelle and Laura Voorhis, Martha Horrigan, Ann Stangle and her husband, Edward; and their children: Thomas and Brendan, Michael Horrigan and his wife, Heidi; and their children: Jennifer Seeley and Tara Carpenter, Ellen Horrigan, and Thomas Horrigan and his wife, Beth; and their children: Laine and Reid; and great grand nieces and great grand nephews: Conor, Rosalie, Josephine, Samuel, Morgan, Drew and Hattie.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021 at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.
The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.
The family wishes to thank the Neighbors New York for the wonderful care, compassion and love given to Mary and the Washington County Meals on Wheels Program.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, 11 Wall Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 or the charity of one’s choice.
Everyone is welcome to the Kingsbury National Golf Club, on Notre Dame Ext. in Hudson Falls to celebrate Mary’s life, following the Rite of Committal.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
