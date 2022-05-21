July 23, 1939—May 16, 2022

CAMBRIDGE — Mary Esther (Kamm) Dean, resided in Cambridge, NY, passed from this earth on May 16, 2022, after a brief illness. Mary was born in Syracuse, NY on July 23, 1939 to Roy and Emma Kamm. She was raised on the family dairy farm in Otisco, NY, where she learned her showmanship skills showing Guernsey heifers. She graduated from Marcellus High School in 1956 and attended Auburn Memorial School of Nursing. Prior to her graduation in 1962, she married James Dean of Ithaca, NY on October 14, 1961.

Jim was recalled to serve in the Army Engineers at Fort Bragg, NC, so Mary continued nursing school and received her RN degree as the school’s first married graduate. After moving to Albany, NY, she worked in the medical field. She and Jim raised two children, Bill and Nancy, moving to Cambridge, NY in 1967, when Jim was assigned to the Salem Substation of the New York State Police. Mary continued her nursing career as a private home health professional and then worked at Meikleknox Home in Cambridge for over 30 years.

Mary spent summers with friends and family at Hedges Lake and winters snowmobiling the fields of Coila, Cambridge and Jackson. Mary and Jim were avid square dancers, and were founding members of the Country Squares in Greenwich, NY. Mary and Jim were active in Washington County 4-H as Club Leaders and later as Leadership Council Members, running the Milk Shake Booth at the Washington Co. Fair for over 30 years.

Mary was extremely creative and learned the art of wallpapering, leaving her loving touch to homes and businesses though out the entire country. Wherever Mary and Jim traveled, they would pack their wallpapering equipment and complete jobs for friends and family.

Mary loved to travel and collected plates, figurines and dolls from all over the world. Mary and Jim were members of the Carriage RV Travel Club, traveling thousands of miles and touring all over the United States.

Mary was extremely proud of her three granddaughters, and would spend winters in Eula, TX, attending school events, basketball games, softball games and stock shows. Mary and Jim attended graduation ceremonies at Texas A&M and West Texas A&M for each of their granddaughters. Mary recently attended a baby shower for her youngest granddaughter and was very excited to be welcoming a great-grandson. Mary leaves a legacy of love and kindness, touching those that she met and had a circle of great friends that meant the world to her.

Mary is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jim of Cambridge, NY; son Bill and wife Kim of Eula, TX; and daughter, Nance of Middletown Springs, VT; granddaughters: Kaysi of Mount Vernon, OR, Kinsey of Pasadena, TX, and Kelby Ewton and husband, Beau of Eula, TX. Mary is survived by a sister, Norma Brown and husband Bob of Harbor Springs, MI; and was an aunt to Allison Brown Conroy and Susan Brown Ropp.

The family would like to extend a special thanks and gratitude to the Doctors and Nursing Staff of ICU at Saratoga Hospital.

Family is planning a celebration of life on July 23, 2022 at the Coila Church, 93 State Route 372, Cambridge at 2 p.m., and welcome all who have a memory of Mary to come and share.

Memorials can be made to Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816 or Coila Church, 93 State Route 372, Cambridge, NY 12816.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Funeral arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.