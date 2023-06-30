Feb. 19, 1940 — June 26, 2023

SYRACUSE – Mary Ellen Yattaw, 83, a long-time resident of Hudson Falls, most recently of Syracuse, passed away peacefully, at her home, on June 26, 2023.

Born Feb. 19, 1940, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Cahill) Daly. Mary Ellen graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1958 and received a certificate in Business Administration from Albany Business School. She went on to work as a secretary for Prudential in Glens Falls.

On April 30, 1964, Mary Ellen married James H. Yattaw in Glens Falls.

Mary Ellen loved to read, crochet, knit, embroider, watch QVC, and spend time with her grandchildren. She loved going for “spins” through Vermont and the Adirondacks and cherished reading the bible every day with her husband.

In addition to her parents, Mary Ellen was predeceased by two sisters-in-law: Julie Daly and Mary Ann Malan Citera.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, James H. Yattaw; her children, James D. (Christine) Yattaw, Jeffrey (Vickie) Yattaw, Kristina (Mike) Gilbert, and Jennifer Yattaw; six grandchildren: Emily (Zac) Kusaywa, Ryan Yattaw, Joshua Yattaw, Rachel Yattaw, Adrian Yattaw-Joseph, and Adalia Yattaw-Joseph; three great-grandchildren: Hunter, Tanner, and Kehlani; two brothers: C. Edward Daly and J. Michael Daly; nieces and many friends.

Friends may call Saturday, July 1, from 12 noon to 2 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY.

Immediately following calling hours, a funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

Mary Ellen’s family would like to thank P.A.C.E. CNY for their exceptional care and support to Mary Ellen and her family over the past eight years, which allowed her to remain at home.

Mary Ellen’s family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mary Ellen’s memory to PACE, CNY by visiting The Loretto Foundation at www.lorettocny.org.

